Logan Director James Mangold Reportedly Wants To Make DCU Movie

Logan director James Mangold reportedly wants to make a DC Universe movie with James Gunn and Peter Safran. The DCU is preparing for major changes in the aftermath of Gunn and Safran being named co-CEOs of DC Studios. They are preparing a 10-year plan for the franchise to meet the needs of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zazlav. While most of the plans have yet to be confirmed, there is sure to be a new wave of movies in development in the next few years. That means opportunities for the DCU to add more talented directors to its franchise which currently includes James Wan, Andy Muschietti, and more.

Following various reports of how James Gunn’s DCU plans are changing the franchise, Deadline has revealed that James Mangold is interested in being part of the future. The outlet mentioned the former The Wolverine and Logan director is “excited to do business with the Gunn/Safran-led studio.” He was mentioned alongside The Flash‘s current director Andy Muschietti. It was not revealed what character(s) the director is interested in using. In addition to directing the Oscar-nominated superhero movie Logan, James Mangold is currently finishing up Harrison Ford’s swan song as Indiana Jones with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Which DC Movie James Mangold Should Direct

The possibility that James Mangold will direct a DC movie immediately creates questions about which character he could want to work with. Mangold is a brilliant director and is highly regarded in Hollywood thanks to his various films, so he could join DC to help guide one of its biggest characters. It is possible that James Mangold’s DC movie could eventually be Man of Steel 2 with Henry Cavill. He has the right sensibilities to bring a hopeful Superman to the big screen again. Many might also hope that a Batman movie directed by James Mangold could be in the cards, whether it stars Ben Affleck or a new actor.

Since James Mangold is not a risky choice for DC, his cache might also be used to help get movies starring lesser-known characters off the ground. James Gunn has even already teased two new DCU heroes who could be potentially great fits for Mangold. The DC Studios co-CEO has teased plans for Lobo, and the Logan director could have an interest in that property and using DC’s incredibly violent anti-hero. James Mangold is also a big fan of westerns and has made several movies in that genre before, so he could ultimately be tasked with helping reboot Jonah Hex potentially after the failed DC movie.

There are, of course, plenty of other DC movies James Mangold can direct. It is not difficult to imagine a Deathstroke movie directed by him being incredible and fully utilizing Joe Manganiello. Mangold’s future with DC is only based on his excitement at this point, so it will be up to Gunn and Safran to figure out if there is a place for him in their plans. If so, James Mangold could play a prominent role in the DCU‘s future depending on which character he oversees.

