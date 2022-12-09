Machine Learning Engineer (JHB & CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

BUILD, implement, improve and support the AI platform which will support delivery of the AI strategy as the next Machine Learning Engineer sought by a forward-thinking Financial Services Provider. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable tertiary qualification in Information Technology/Computer Science or similar discipline, have 2+ years’ Software Development including proficiency in Python, SQL, Git, CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes, Linux, Windows and experience with Machine Learning concepts and frameworks & tools including pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Pytorch, Spark MLlib. You will also require experience with modern ETL, compute and orchestration frameworks such as Apache Spark, Apache Flink, Apache Kafka, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Engineering – other.

Master’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Engineering – other (ideal or preferred).

Experience/Skills –

2+ Years Software Development experience.

Object Oriented and functional programming in Python.

Modern Software Development practices.

Database querying using SQL.

Data life cycle.

Machine Learning concepts and model life cycle.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills,

Experience with the modern software development best practices, e.g.

Agile Software Development

Code Reviews

Unit Testing

Version Control, e.g., Git

CI/CD Experience with Microservice Architectures. Experience working in an Agile team. Experience with ML frameworks and tools (e.g., pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Pytorch, Spark MLlib). Experience with modern ETL, compute and orchestration frameworks, e.g., Apache Spark, Apache Flink, Apache Kafka, etc. Development experience in both Windows and Linux. Experience with container technologies, e.g., Docker, Kubernetes.



Nice to haves –

Experience building Machine Learning or AI systems.

Proficiency in R language.

Experience deploying models to production.

Experience building distributed systems.

Experience with NoSQL databases.

Experience working with ML platforms, e.g., MLflow, Kubeflow, etc.

Experience working with Data Science platforms, e.g., Dataiku, Domino, etc.

Experience with cloud-based infrastructure, e.g., Azure, AWS, GCP; ideally AWS.

Data Science lifecycle

Distributed system design.

Big Data storage and processing solutions.

Machine Learning model architectures.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical skills.

Decision making skills.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

Research skills.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Machine

Learning

Engineer

