Man ‘astounded’ with ‘easy’ way he saved £600

As the Round-ups happen in the background of each purchase, it is not something that he regularly checks as it’s not a big amount of money, but over time he saved over £600.

He said: “I was kind of astounded at how much it didn’t limit me but I’d managed to save so much.

“Not feeling your finances constrained but also saving money is pretty cool. It hasn’t limited the way I’ve spent money.

“It’s just so easy to use and access. Suddenly seeing a large figure is so interesting when you’ve only ever seen small pieces of the pie go and you don’t even notice it.