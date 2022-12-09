Categories
Man Utd rival fans lay into Brazil star Antony after appalling


Manchester United winger Antony has been slammed for an atrocious dive during Brazil’s World Cup clash with Croatia. The 22-year-old fell over under no contact whatsoever and had the audacity to appeal for a free kick. 

Remarkably, English referee Michael Oliver did not book Antony for simulation. The game continued but fans were quick to mock the shocking attempt to win a free-kick. 

@NealGardner_ wrote: “Antony with the worst dive I’ve seen in a long time, gotta book that.”

“Antony is such a clown dude lmao. Hideous dive,” added @JakeSmithbob.

@TheKopHQ tweeted: “Wow what a shocking dive that was by Antony.”

