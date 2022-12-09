Meghan hasn’t make it clear the ‘Queen tried to make her feel

In the Netflix series, Meghan opened up on her first meeting with the Queen.

“There wasn’t like some big moment of, now you’re going to meet my grandmother,” Meghan said. “I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before.

“We were in the car and we were going to Royal Lodge (in Windsor) for lunch, and he’s like, ‘Oh, my grandmother’s here, we’re going to meet her after church’.

“And I remember we were in the car driving up and he’s like, ‘You know how to curtsy, right?’ And I just thought it was a joke.”

