Meghan Markle painting Kate Middleton as ‘cold’ doesn’t ring true





Meghan Markle’s description of her first meeting with Kate, Princess of Wales, in which she came across as “cold” has been discredited by a royal expert. The Duchess said that her appearance wearing “ripped jeans” and being “barefoot” during her first meeting with the Princess of Wales was “jarring” for Kate.

However, biographer Ingrid Seward told The Mirror it seems unlikely that this would have phased Kate, and even if it had, she would not have changed her behaviour as a result. During the documentary, which painted an intimate portrait of Meghan’s early experiences with the Royal Family, the Suits actress recalled uncomfortable first meetings with various members of the Firm. One story that has particularly irked some royal fans is a moment where Meghan says she surprised Kate by wearing a pair of ripped jeans and going barefoot when they first met for dinner. Speaking in episode two of the six-part Harry & Meghan on Netflix, she said: “When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.” The docu-series also portrayed Meghan as unaware of much of the formality and pomp associated with the Royal Family prior to dating Harry. However, Ms Seward said she found an adverse reaction from Kate hard to believe. She added that Meghan, an actress and an intelligent woman, should have been able to “read the script” on the Royal Family. She said: “Why would an intelligent woman – as she kept reminding us – not realise that the family of the man she is currently dating are a little more formal than the average Californian? They are the Royal Family with over a thousand years of history, ritual and formality are part of their existence.” READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s documentary ‘a storm in a teacup’ [REVEAL]

The biographer pointed out that Kate had met “most of” Harry’s other girlfriends, including becoming “close to Chelsy Davy.” She added: “Meghan’s claim that the Royal Family were somewhat cold just doesn’t ring completely true.” While, for Ms Seward, it is “partly understandable” to find it “hard for newcomers to take it all in, but for actor Meghan it should have been like learning a part.” The first three episodes of the docu-series were released yesterday. The remaining three will be released next week.