Meghan Markle’s sister accuses her of being ‘manipulative’





Meghan Markle’s half-sister accused the Duchess of being manipulative and spreading lies following the release of the Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry. Samantha Markle, 58, savaged the program, calling it a “flopumentary” which bordered on “comedy”.

“It is so much rhetoric at this point, and so many lies have been thrown out there, debunked, and yet still there is this repeated need to push this narrative,” she said on Channel Seven’s Sunrise today. The first three episodes of the docuseries contained revelations about Harry’s mother, Diana, as well as allegations of “unconscious bias” within the royal family. It details how the Sussexes first met and why they “had to quit” royal life in March of 2022. The estranged daughter of Samantha Markle, Ashleigh Hale, 37, claimed in the docuseries the reason she was not invited to the Sussexes’ royal wedding in 2018 was due to the tensions between her mother and her aunt, Meghan Markle. Ashleigh claimed that Meghan told her at the time that it was due to her strained relationship with Samantha and that she had received “guidance” from Buckingham Palace about the guest list.

She said: “I think I said I was hurt on some level, but I understood where it was coming from.” “To know that it was because of my biological mother that this relationship, that’s so important to me, was impacted in that way. I feel like, because of her, it was taken away. It’s been hard.” However, Samantha insisted the claim “is not true” and that the final decision as to who could attend the wedding ultimately laid with Meghan. She said: “It was really surprising to hear that there was a narrative spun that made Ashleigh feel like she was not invited because of something having to do with me. “I heard from a royal insider who knows, that was up to Meghan, so Meghan lied to my daughter which made my daughter feel begrudging of me.” READ MORE: Sussexes ‘analysed data’ to see what claims would get most coverage

She added: “I can see how my daughter would have felt torn between the two and then feeling, perhaps, like she could not go to the wedding because of me.” Both Ashleigh and Meghan have opened up about their relationship in the docuseries. As part of their Netflix deal, reportedly worth $100 million, the privacy-conscious couple has shared numerous previously unseen photos and videos from their relationship. These included pictures of Ashleigh and Meghan together before the Duchess met Harry, as well as Meghan with Ashleigh at the latter’s wedding. The two grew close after Meghan emailed her niece, and Ashleigh said there were long email exchanges between them. Meghan said: “My dad said that Samantha had found her daughter and I remember saying, ‘oh if you have her email address, I want to email her’.” DON’T MISS:

“I think we both crave the same thing. I wanted a sister, and she was like a little sister.” Ashleigh was brought up by her paternal grandparents and reconnected with her mother, Samantha, in 2007. Hitting out against the royals, Ashleigh said: “Communication with Meg became less and less frequent…my impression was that her relationships were being managed on some level. “She took me to New Orleans, we walked around, we listened to some good live music, ate way too much food and had way too many drinks. “It was just the two of us which I think is really special. I think she takes on a lot of roles for me. There is a sister element, there’s a maternal element, she’s my friend, she’s kind of all the things.”