Melania Trump’s ‘style tricks’ to ‘show off her lovely long legs’





Melania Trump has made headlines over the years often as the result of her fashion choices, and she could be thrust back into the spotlight once again if Donald Trump pushes ahead with his plans to run for President of the US in 2024. Though the former First Lady has a long career in fashion, her style transitioned and became more “polished” in 2017, according to Miranda Holder, a celebrity fashion coach and stylist who is known for her viral TikTok style videos posted under the username @themirandaholder “Your Feel Good Fashion Coach”.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Miranda explained that this is largely thanks to Melania’s time working with her stylist Hervé Pierre, who also spent time working with the Obamas and Clintons. “They had quite a long period together and he did a fantastic job of really smartening and polishing her up,” said Miranda. “Eight or nine times out of 10 she looks absolutely flawless.” Miranda explained that a lot of this is down to tailoring, and using clothing to highlight some of Melania’s favourite features. “Generally speaking, she knows how to flatter her figure,” said Miranda. “She knows about defining her waist showing off her beautiful long legs. READ MORE: ‘Huge factor in reducing signs of ageing’ on your neck

“She always opts for neutral tones mostly but she can pull it out of the bag when she needs to go knock out for a real sensational dress,” said Miranda. The former model is also unafraid to experiment with daring accessories, which add a touch of her personality to outfits and can even elevate a look. Miranda explained: “She is the queen of accessories, and accessories are where you can have all the fun. She’s got the most incredible range of items. “It’s like she is dressing up, but I suppose that’s what fashion is really. She has the most incredible range of hats, headscarves, sunglasses, handbags and heels.

“And the accessories make the outfit. A neutral outfit can be the building blocks and then, for example, you can add some incredible accessories and take it into a whole different direction or many different directions and Melania totally understands that.” A lot of this “fun with fashion” may be cemented in Melania’s roots in the world of fashion and modelling, a career she was thrust into aged 16. “I think the number one thing is to dress for yourself, dress to make yourself happy and wear clothes that make you feel fantastic,” said Miranda. “You can see that everything she wears she feels great in and she dresses for herself. She enjoys fashion, and why shouldn’t she? It is an art form.”