Met Police officer charged with two counts of rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with two counts of rape. PC Rupert Edwards was charged today (December 9), according to the force.

PC Edwards, who was attached to the Met’s South West Basic Command Unit, was first arrested on suspicion of rape on September 5. He was bailed and suspended from duty.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of rape yesterday (December 8), before being charged today, the Met said. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Commander Jon Savell, who is in charge of the Met’s professionalism command, said: “This news is deeply worrying and I recognise the concern it will cause the public and other police officers.

“We took immediate action to suspend PC Edwards from duty when he was first arrested in September. Legal proceedings are now active and it is important that I do not comment while that process takes place.”