Micah Richards calls out presenter Mark Chapman for breaking TV





Micah Richards couldn’t hide his embarrassment after Mark Chapman threw him under the bus during Brazil’s World Cup quarter-final with Croatia. The ex-Manchester City defender jokingly accused the presenter of breaking an unwritten punditry rule by bringing up comments he made off-air following the full-time whistle.

With the scores level at 0-0 after 90 minutes, Chapman said: “Croatia have won all three of their World Cup penalty shootouts, Brazil have won three of their four, the only defeat back in 1984 against the French. You [Richards] want it to go to penalties already don’t you? Revel in someone else’s heartache?” Richards was almost offended, replying with a smile: “Chappers, what we say off air stays off air. Why are you bringing it onto air please?” Chapman then mocked his colleagueue, responding: “There’s a lot more things off air that I could bring on but I won’t do that.” To which Richards then added: “The people at home would like a penalty shootout – that’s all I’m saying.”

Former England international Richards was not wrong but hope of another penalty shootout was quickly shot down by Neymar as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar finally broke the deadlock in the 105th minute. Picking up the ball deep into the Croatia half, the attacker drove at their defence before playing two quick interchanges that eventually saw him take the ball around the goalkeeper and slot into an empty net. But Croatia would not lie down and still, despite looking dead on their feet, they were able to drag themselves back into this pulsating contest. Substitute striker Bruno Petkovic, who had been poor all game since entering the fray besides one piece of sublime skill, struck the European nation level in the 117th minute.