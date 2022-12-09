Modern Warfare 2’s CODBall LTM gameplay leaks & players are

CODBall is coming to Modern Warfare 2 to celebrate the 2022 FIFA World Cup and footage has leaked. CoD fans seem to be suitably unimpressed with the concept though.





As part of Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, we’ve seen the likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Neymar arrive in the game via the Modern Warfare FC event. This is to celebrate the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, but we already know the devs don’t plan to stop there.

We will also be getting a brand new LTM called CODBall, and leaked footage suggests that it will be a Rocket League-inspired mode, and players have commented on the interesting footage.

In a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit post, a 9-second clip appears to reveal how the gameplay will work, and fans familiar with Rocket League will be very familiar with it.

The clip showed an Operator riding one of the game’s ATVs more commonly found in Ground War and Warzone 2, and they ride full speed into an oversized football. They connected with the ball, sending it flying into the back of the net, and earned “Ball Rammed” and “Goal!” XP for doing so.

Doing so also rewarded the player with an instant victory, declaring their team’s “Las Almas” a 1-0 win over “Al Easima.”

“When you order Rocket League on Wish,” humorously commented one user, and another asked: “Is this a joke? This has to be a joke.”

We can tell that user that this isn’t a joke, and the devs previously said in a blog: “More details, including information on a limited-time CODBall mode will be shared in-season.”

It’s no secret that despite the game being grounded fairly solidly in real-life war and realism, the series has dipped into the pool of the unconventional.

We’ve seen Attack on Titan characters wielding Assault Rifles and Hollywood superstars battling against one another. So we’ll see what the final reception is to CODBall when it launches in the future.

For more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 news, check out everything we know about MW2 Season 1 Reloaded, plus, the first look at the upcoming Atomgrad Raid in Call of Duty.

Image Credit: Activision