Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway First Look Out: Rani Mukerji Plays

New Delhi: The first look of Rani Mukerji from her upcoming film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ was unveiled on Friday. The film, directed by Ashima Chibber, will release on March 3, 2023.

The film is inspired by the story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services in 2011. The film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal Rani’s first look from the film. He wrote, “Rani Mukerji: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ release date confirmed … Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children… #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway – starring #RaniMukerji – to release in cinemas on 3 March 2023.”

In the still Rani is seen in a white and pink cotton saree and a black cardigan. Traditional white and red bangles worn by Bengali women and vermillion can also be seen on her. She is holding a teddy bear and papers in her hand.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), the film was earlier scheduled to be released in May 2022.

Rani will also be releasing her memoir on her birthday, March 21, 2023. The memoir will be a deeply personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani’s inspiring journey.

She had spoken about the memoir to ANI in September. “In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career. I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. This one’s for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special,” she had said.

Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021.