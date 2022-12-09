MVC ESports team captures Call of Duty National title – Marshall

by Andy Pulverenti MVC Athletics

The Missouri Valley College eSports Call of Duty: Vanguard team met Chadron State (Neb.) in the National championship final of the NACE Starleague Open Plus Division II Tournament Wednesday evening inside the Missouri Valley eSports Arena. The Vikings won the best-of-five series, 3-0, to capture the program’s first Call of Duty National championship.

The series started with Game Mode: Hardpoint. The Vikings earned a 250-89 victory. The team was led by Freshman Amaree Fitchpartrick (Maize, Kan.), who totaled 30 eliminations. Senior Devohn Cruz (Matthews, N.C.) added 26 eliminations to give the team a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game two featured the teams competing in Search and Destroy. MissouriValley earned a 6-3 victory, led by 13 eliminations from Freshman Isaac Molina (Royse City, Texas). Senior RandyWright III (Mansfield, Texas) finished with nine eliminations. The win moved MVC to a 20 lead in the series.

Missouri Valley went for the series sweep in the Control matchup. Missouri Valley claimed a 3-2 victory in the contest, led by both Wright II and Molina, who each finished with 47 eliminations. The victory allowed the Vikings to sweep the National championship series, 30.

Leading the team was Molina, who totaled 87 eliminations, followed by Wright III with 80 eliminations. Fitchpatrick added 75 eliminations and Cruz had 61 eliminations. The five-person team was made up of Wright III, Fitchpatrick, Cruz, Isaac Molina and Junior Rodolfo Molina (Garland, Texas).

Missouri Valley captured its first Call of Duty National championship in competitive collegiate eSports, winning the NACE Starleague Open Plus Division II Tournament. The team previously beat South Florida, 3-1, in the bestof- five semifinals last week to appear in the National championship round.