Nadia Sawalha’s shopping guilt as star reaches out for charity

Loose Women panelist Nadia Sawalha, 58, said she’s greatly appreciative of the life she has, but the guilt of her privilege “weighs heavily on me”, especially when it comes to the grocery store. The mum-of-two has joined Action For Children’s Secret Santa campaign which allows people to make Christmas donations from as little as £5.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Nadia shared the toll her work takes on her as she has to constantly be on the forefront of current affairs.

She said: “My homework is to listen to radio stations day in and day out and I hear heartbreaking stories and it weighs heavily on me.

“I know that I’m blessed, I have a lovely husband and children and food in the fridge whenever I want and I’m appreciative but I do carry guilt about that.”

The Loose Women star finds the burden especially heavy when she goes shopping and “just throws something into my trolley”.

