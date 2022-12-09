Netflix: Best New TV Shows & Movies This Weekend (December 9)

This weekend, Netflix is welcoming the first part of a highly-anticipated documentary series about a famous couple, a stop-motion animated movie by Guillermo del Toro, and a rom-com Christmas TV series. Last weekend, Netflix added a long list of licensed content, most notably the buddy cop comedy 21 Jump Street, the drama movie Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, the coming-of-age drama My Girl, the epic historical war movie Troy, and David Leitch’s Bullet Train, along with part 2 of the second season of Firefly Lane, the romantic drama Lady Chatterley’s Lover, the animated movie Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, and the documentary “Sr.”.

This weekend, on the licensed content front, Netflix will add the animated movie Storks, the crime thriller Emily the Criminal, the Egyptian movies The Blue Whale and The Master Plan, and Denis Villeneuve’s mystery thriller Prisoners. As for original content, Netflix subscribers will get to enjoy the first part of the documentary series about The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Guillermo del Toro’s take on a classic Italian tale, and a rom-com TV series to continue with the Holiday spirit. Here are the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this weekend – December 9.

Harry & Meghan – volume 1

The first part of the documentary series Harry & Meghan has arrived. Over the course of six episodes, Harry & Meghan shows the other side of the high-profile story of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from the days of their early courtship to the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. Adding perspective to their story is the commentary from friends and family of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is now available to stream on Netflix. This stop-motion animated musical fantasy movie, directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, is based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, by Carlo Collodi, though it’s very different from the novel’s most famous animated version. Set in 1930s Italy, it’s the story of Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann), a wooden puppet who comes to life and dreams of being a real boy. However, Pinocchio isn’t exactly a nice boy, and he starts causing mischief and playing mean tricks. Also part of Pinocchio’s voice cast is David Bradley, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz

I Hate Christmas

Adding to this year’s Christmas content at Netflix is the Italian rom-com TV series I Hate Christmas. It’s the story of Gianna (Pilar Folgiati), a single nurse who after lying to her family about having a boyfriend, now must desperately find a partner by Christmas… which is in 24 days, all so she can avoid the dread question of “and your loved one?” during Christmas dinner with her family. Also starring in I Hate Christmas are Beatrice Arnera, Fiorenza Pieri, Andrea Di Stefano, and Gabriele Falsetta.

