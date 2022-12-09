Categories
Technology

NIH funds Illinois Tech project using machine learning to fully


Illinois Tech artificial pancreas machine learning insulin delivery diabetes
[Image courtesy of Illinois Tech]

Researchers at Illinois Tech received $1.2 million from the NIH to develop a machine learning system for an artificial pancreas’ insulin delivery.

Professor of chemical engineering Ali Cinar leads the project aimed at easing the burden on those with type 1 diabetes. NIH funding covers for years for developing the machine learning system. The researchers aim to integrate it into Cinar’s artificial pancreas system to enhance accuracy.

Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Delivery Business News.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.