NIH funds Illinois Tech project using machine learning to fully

Researchers at Illinois Tech received $1.2 million from the NIH to develop a machine learning system for an artificial pancreas’ insulin delivery.

Professor of chemical engineering Ali Cinar leads the project aimed at easing the burden on those with type 1 diabetes. NIH funding covers for years for developing the machine learning system. The researchers aim to integrate it into Cinar’s artificial pancreas system to enhance accuracy.

Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Delivery Business News.