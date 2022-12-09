Categories
UK

Norway mackerel, herring export prices rebound in week 48


Export prices for Norwegian herring and mackerel both bounced back from their downward trends in week 48 of 2022 (Nov. 28-Dec. 4), according to the latest update from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC). […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.