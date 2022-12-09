Norwegian Refugee Council Funds ADRA Romania

01 December | Bucharest, Romania [ADRA Romania with tedNEWS)

A group of 1,800 Ukrainian refugees, currently living inRomania, is to receive assistance from the Norwegian Refugee Council incooperation with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) office inRomania. The project, called “Winterization Response for Refugees from Ukraine”aims at providing clothing for the cold winter season, bedding kits and fanheaters for refugees, particularly for those of the 1,800 accommodated inprivate housing. The project will run for 5 months and began on 1 November.

“The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) teams in Romania willwork through ADRA… to provide bedding and small items to refugees in collectiveshelters and for those living in host communities, in addition to heaters tohouseholds in rented accommodation,” NRC leaders informed.

“We have been facing a crisis with no way out,” said CătălinMantu, ADRA Romania Project Manager. “However, ADRA Romania is always workingto fill people’s hearts with hope for tomorrow. Together with our partner, werespond promptly to the needs of Ukrainian refugees… especially children who will spend theirfirst holidays away from home. We thank the Norwegian Refugee Council for theinvolvement and funding!”