Ofcom won’t investigate Harry & Meghan Netflix series – explainer

During the first three episodes, revelations were aplenty from both Harry, Meghan and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Doria claimed she was “stalked” by paparazzi and felt “unsafe” after her daughter embarked on a romance with the royal.

Elsewhere, Harry admitted wearing a Nazi uniform to a party when he was 20 was “the biggest mistake” of his life before addressing his own “unconscious bias” when it came to race.

And Meghan also delved into how she found dealing with the press and media “frenzy” which had been present throughout their relationship.

Harry & Meghan part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. Part 2 premieres on Thursday, December 15.