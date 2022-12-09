Ozil launches Ronaldo rant as ex-Arsenal hero demands ‘more

But Ozil knows better than most how good Ronaldo can be and, while he accepted that the Portugal international can no longer manage scoring 50 goals a season, asked for more respect for the veteran striker, who he considers to be one of the greatest players to grace the sport.

“He is soon 38 years old – so what’s the surprise that he doesn’t score 50 goals a season anymore?” Ozil added in another tweet. “Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world class football for 20 years.

“I don’t think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history…”

While the group of Lionel Messi fans would surely disagree about the GOAT (greatest of all time), there is no denying Ronaldo – as a five-time Ballon d’Or winner – is one of football’s finest players in terms of achievements alone, having scored 450 goals in 438 Real Madrid appearances and won four Champions League titles.



