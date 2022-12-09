Partisia Blockchain Is Bringing Privacy To Web3

Kurt Nielsen, President of Partisia Blockchain, shared insights into his company at Benzinga’s Fintech Deal Day. Nielsen shared that 2022 and the recent FTX crisis brought to light the difference between decentralization and single points of failure. Partisia Blockchain is interested in bringing privacy and ownership of digital assets to Web3. The company has built a scalable base level to build privacy on top of and make interoperability possible. Nielsen sees the importance of neutral platforms for the next generation of Web3 and believes privacy is a key factor to security.

