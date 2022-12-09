Categories
Business

Paul McCartney Doesn’t Plan to Stop Writing Songs Anytime Soon

Paul McCartney has been writing songs since a young age. While growing up in Liverpool, he learned how to play the guitar, and the piano and later met the other band members who would form The Beatles. McCartney has had a music career that has lasted over six decades, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon. 

Paul McCartney has a pure love for writing songs

Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California
Paul McCartney | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an interview with Barnes & Noble’s James Daunt, Paul McCartney discussed his 2021 book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. The novel features analysis and backstories about 154 of McCartney’s songs he has written throughout his career. The former Beatle has worked hard to create this much music, but McCartney says he never saw it as work since it was what he loved doing. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.