Paul McCartney Doesn’t Plan to Stop Writing Songs Anytime Soon

Paul McCartney has been writing songs since a young age. While growing up in Liverpool, he learned how to play the guitar, and the piano and later met the other band members who would form The Beatles. McCartney has had a music career that has lasted over six decades, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

Paul McCartney has a pure love for writing songs

In an interview with Barnes & Noble’s James Daunt, Paul McCartney discussed his 2021 book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. The novel features analysis and backstories about 154 of McCartney’s songs he has written throughout his career. The former Beatle has worked hard to create this much music, but McCartney says he never saw it as work since it was what he loved doing.

“I say to people when they say, ‘You work hard,’ I say, ‘Well, we don’t work music, we play it,’” McCartney explains. “And even though it might sound a bit glib, it is true. To me, it would be a hobby if I didn’t do it professionally. It’s just something I love because, you know, you’re creating this thing out of a black hole, and it’s very satisfying. So I love to do that.”

McCartney says he can’t see himself ever stopping with music

It seems as though Paul McCartney is always working on new songs and has no plans to stop anytime soon. He shares that he always has a song in the back of his mind and loves to see where it goes. Even if he isn’t performing, he will continue to write songs as they come to him.

“I just keep on and on. I mean, I’ve always got a song on the go. I’ve got a few on the go at the moment. Just ‘cause I like the whole puzzle of let’s try and make this song work. Is it interesting enough? Does it say it in a good enough way? Maybe I should change that line. It’s an ongoing interesting thing for me. And then when you feel you’ve got it right, it’s an ‘Okay, that’ll do.’ And it’s very satisfying. So, I can’t see myself ever stopping. So, yeah, there’s a lot of work or a lot of play.”

