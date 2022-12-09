Categories
Business

Paul McCartney’s ‘Rude Awakening’ About the Way He Treated John

Paul McCartney has long had a reputation for being demanding of both himself and the musicians he surrounds himself with. This personality trait is his way of ensuring the music he writes and creates is the best possible before releasing it to the public. However, in a vintage interview, McCartney shared his “rude awakening” about how he treated his friend and fellow The Beatles member John Lennon when they worked together on the band’s music.

Paul McCartney and John Lennon pose in a vintage Beatles photo taken in 1963.
Paul McCartney and John Lennon | Val Wilmer/Redferns

Paul McCartney has always been sensible and ‘careful’

When pursuing his life’s passion, McCartney always acted sensible and “careful.” It was a character trait instilled in him by his father, James.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.