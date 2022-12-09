Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global pet wearable market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2021 to $2.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The pet wearable market is expected to grow to $5.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

The main types of products in pet wearables are smart collars, smart cameras, smart harnesses and vests, and others. A smart camera is a device that can wirelessly transmit audio and visual feed to the pet owner to keep track of their pet’s activities remotely. The different technologies include RFID devices, GPS, sensors, Bluetooth, and others, and are used for identification and tracking, monitoring and control, medical diagnosis and treatment, and others.

North America was the largest region in the pet wearable market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pet wearable market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in demand for pet monitoring is expected to propel the growth of the pet wearable market going forward. Pet monitoring refers to the continuous observation of a pet’s noise or motion activity and health. Pet wearables are helpful in tracking information regarding pets. As a result, increasing demand for pet monitoring also increases the demand for the pet wearable market.

For instance, according to the COVID-19 Pulse Study 2020, conducted by the American Pet Products Association, 11.38 million U.S. families brought new pets during the pandemic. Furthermore, 72% of the respondents in the study stated that their pet’s diet and health were of the utmost priority to them.

Additionally, according to the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, a UK-based trade body for the pet food industry, 3.2 million households in the UK acquired a new pet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the rise in demand for pet monitoring is driving the pet wearables market.

Adoption of internet of things (IoT)-enabled technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the pet wearable market. The companies operating in the pet wearable market are increasingly adopting IoT-enabled (Internet of things) technology in pet tracking devices to allow pet owners to seamlessly track the activity and location of their pets.

For instance, in September 2021, Vodafone Group PLC, a UK-based company and manufacturer of pet wearables, launched the Curve Smart GPS tracker pack. It is an IoT-enabled tracker which can be used to accurately pinpoint the pet’s location. This product is unique in providing information related to pets using IoT technology.

In June 2021, Datamars, a Switzerland-based data-based productivity solution provider for livestock, pets, and textiles, acquired Herd Insights for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Datamars accelerates its research and product development work in livestock performance monitoring and enhances its ability to deliver data-driven insights to livestock producers on productivity, animal wellbeing, and sustainable resource use. HerdInsights is an Ireland-based manufacturer of pet wearables.

The countries covered in the pet wearable market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

