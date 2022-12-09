 Pets of LSU: What your pet is thinking while waiting for you to

Categories
Whether you’re heading home for the first time all semester, or you’ll finally get the chance to spend more time on your couch, your pets will be excited to have you around.

We asked LSU students to submit pictures of their pets and gave our best shot at captioning the photos. Though we can’t know for sure what your pet is thinking while you’re away at college, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this montage of cats and dogs. 

“Do you think he’ll notice that I started wearing his clothes?” – Callie

Darrin Lea, LSU computer science and math junior’s cat.

“This is Leo the Lion. Since you’ve been gone, I’ve had to find some new friends.” – Mavis

Brianna Baird, LSU communication studies senior’s dog

“You think I’m going to forgive you that quickly for leaving me with the others for this long?” – Kai

Isabella Simmons, LSU third-year pre-nursing major’s cat

“Why did you leave me? If you stay, I promise to stop barking at the mailman.” -Addi

Claudia Vernon, LSU English junior’s cat

“Was this your bed? I’m pretty sure this has always been my bed and you used to sleep on the couch.” – Tippy

Abigail Domm, LSU creative writing senior’s cat

“Welcome home best friend! I can’t wait to tell you about all the squirrels I’ve seen!” – Floyd

Christine Phan, LSU creative writing senior’s dog

“When he gets back, we are going to have the best day ever.” – Percy

Landon Chambliss, LSU political science major’s dog



