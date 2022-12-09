‘Picture-perfect’ destination – ideal for staycations

Time Out UK has named the best staycation destinations for 2023. Although Eastbourne took the top spot, another coastal destination wasn’t far behind.
Time Out said: “With its quaint towns and picture-perfect coastlines, it’s unsurprising that more than half of Dorset is a designated area of outstanding natural beauty.
“But what might be surprising is that next year, Dorset will be home to two of the UK’s most exciting independent music festivals.
“There’s End of the Road, a wide exploration of everything from post-punk and experimental funk to dance DJs.
“And then there’s We Out Here, an underground electronic and contemporary jazz festival curated by BBC Radio DJ Gilles Peterson, which will be moving to the south-west from Cambridgeshire.”
End of the Road is on from August 31 until September 3 and We Out Here runs from August 10 to 14.
Time Out recommends tourists wander along one of Poole’s stunning beaches before taking the ferry to Brownsea Island to spot rare birds.
Brownsea Island is home to rare red squirrels as well as water voles, kingfishers, avocets and spoonbills.
The island is closed to day visitors during the winter although the National Trust’s holiday cottages are still available to book.
Brownsea Island opens to daytrippers from March 31 and families will live the natural play area and trails.
While Weymouth Beach and Bournemouth Beach are the top-rated attractions in Dorset on Tripadvisor, tourists will find quieter beaches around Poole and Swanage.
The Old Harry Rocks are definitely worth a visit and are one of the South Coast’s most famous landmarks.
The three chalk formations are located at the southern end of stunning Studland Bay and tourists can kayak around them.
One visitor wrote on Tripadvisor: “Amazing viewpoints. The views are amazing on both sides of the Old Harry Rocks.”
Another tourist wrote: “We did the coastal walk from Swanage. It was further than we’d walked for a while, but we were rewarded with stunning views, both along the way and once we arrived at Old Harry Rocks. Well worth the effort!”
Tourists can follow the Purbeck Ridgeway from Swanage to Corfe Castle to enjoy spectacular views of the Dorset countryside.
It is quite a challenging walk and tourists will need good footwear if they want to attempt the 12.5 mile hike.
At the end of the hike, tourists can head to the pub for a well-deserved meal before visiting Corfe Castle.
A visitor said: “Such an interesting castle and picturesque village. It’s such an interesting place and has a long and turbulent history.
“It’s lovely to explore the ruins of the Castle and get to the top and enjoy the spectacular views all over Corfe village and the Isle of Purbeck.”
Time Out also put Manchester and Liverpool on its list with the latter preparing to celebrate Eurovision.
