POLL: Do you support any of the strikes shutting down Britain?

Thousands of workers are preparing to take strike action in December, with the disruption expected to be the worst since the Eighties. With unions set to disrupt the festive period, Express.co.uk wants to know if you support any of the strikes taking place? Vote in our poll.

Some 40,000 workers in the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are expected to walk out on several days throughout December and January, in support of a double-digit pay increase and a guarantee of no job losses. Bus drivers for Abellio, whose services are largely focused in the south and west of London, are also due to strike for three days.

Additionally, postal workers are unhappy with their nine percent pay increase over 18 months as it falls below the UK inflation rate of 11.1 percent. Similarly, driving examiners will strike over pay increases below inflation and a desire for better pensions and greater job security.

Ambulance and nursing staff unions will also express their frustration at the average 4.75 percent increase in pay given in the NHS. Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve.”

Around 1,000 Border Force staff are expected to walk out for eight days over Christmas, in addition to Heathrow baggage handlers and National Highway Workers taking industrial action.

Earlier this month over staff at 150 universities took industrial action. University and College Union general secretary Jo Grady said: “Campuses across the UK are about to experience strike action on a scale never seen before. 70,000 staff will walk out and make clear they refuse to accept falling pay, cuts to pensions and insecure employment.”

