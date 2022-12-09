Port Hedland International Airport in Australia is to implement Amadeus’s Cloud Use Service (ACUS) to simplify its passenger services and increase flexibility. The common-use passenger processing technology is also expected to facilitate collaboration within the airport, as all stakeholders from airport to airline and ground handling staff can access passenger handling applications from anywhere, using an internet connection. This includes the deployment of passenger systems and tools to off-terminal and off-airport locations, a strategy that could be implemented to reduce queues at the terminal. ‘)

By implementing this solution, the airport has removed the need for dedicated equipment per airline as the technology can give airline agents the required tools to deliver a personalized service to passengers. As a result, Amadeus’s solution is expected to create a smoother passenger flow from curb to gate.

The move comes as part of the airport’s terminal upgrade and continued investment in modernizing its infrastructure with technology. The modernization means the airport has been able to retire traditional workstations and replace them with thin-clients, which are more energy efficient. Thin-client devices are simple, low-power computers that provide an interface to the cloud, where computing tasks are undertaken by more efficient servers.

Dave Batic, CEO of Port Hedland International Airport, said, “With what we’ve experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for agile airport operations is clear. Despite the impact to aviation, we’re pleased to see passengers returning quickly to our airport. Looking ahead, our investment in both the terminal redesign more broadly and Amadeus ACUS will future-proof our operations, enabling us to harness the flexibility of the cloud and add new innovations to benefit passengers, such as off-terminal and off-airport check-in.”

Sarah Samuel, senior vice president of airport and airline operations of Amadeus Asia-Pacific (APAC), added, “This project is a great example of how the benefits of cloud solutions can meet the needs of airports of all sizes. Despite being a remote airport in far northwestern Australia, Port Hedland is committed to investing in its passenger services and we’re pleased to support its vision for more efficient and innovative passenger services.”