Port Hedland International Airport in Australia is to implement Amadeus’s Cloud Use Service (ACUS) to simplify its passenger services and increase flexibility.

The common-use passenger processing technology is also expected to facilitate collaboration within the airport, as all stakeholders from airport to airline and ground handling staff can access passenger handling applications from anywhere, using an internet connection. This includes the deployment of passenger systems and tools to off-terminal and off-airport locations, a strategy that could be implemented to reduce queues at the terminal.

