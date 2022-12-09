Primark ‘secrets’ staff use to make sure you don’t steal

Former Primark worker Georgia Pontin has lifted the lid on some of the behind-the-scenes “secrets” employees use to spot thieves. The vlogger shares lifestyle content and insights into her previous career at Primark with her audience of 91.4K followers on her TikTok page @pontasaurus.

In a video, Georgia shared the first of her “Primark secrets from someone who used to work there”, detailing how staff working on tills can catch out people who might be trying to steal items from the store.

According to Georgia, this is something which commonly happens when people are buying bags or purses. She said: “If someone is buying a handbag or purse we had to check it. We had to open it up and physically check what’s inside because people think they can hide stuff in them.”

However, she was not allowed to be upfront with customers about whether they were really trying to steal or not. Georgia explained: “If we were on tills and found something in the bag when we were checking it we were not allowed to go ‘oh, are you stealing this?’

