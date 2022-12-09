Prince George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte’s fun week at school





Hours after returning to the UK, William and Kate attended a Christmas fair at the royal children’s prep school, Lambrook near Bracknell, Berkshire. The school’s Instagram page shows George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, enjoyed a number of fun activities while their parents were away. While William and Kate were away, the young trio were looked after by nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion. Year 3 pupil Princess Charlotte took part in bread-making while learning about healthy diets, according to the school’s Instagram.

Episode one shows a barefooted Harry pushing Archie across the floor as he sits on a wheeled suitcase. It cuts to Harry saying: “As a dad, and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this. “That if you have children it should be your consent as to what you share.” It shows footage, filmed by Meghan, of her in a garden saying: “Both the babies are down. Nice calm night. Just picking some roses.” Meghan is also seen feeding chickens with a child in a harness attached to her front.

A picture of what appears to be Archie’s first birthday then appears on screen. It features Harry and Meghan along with the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland. Episode two shows the Duke of Sussex walking with his son, who is speaking with an American accent. Harry says: “My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race, and I’m really proud of that.” Scenes from the third episode show Meghan disclose Archie’s favourite song as being Bennie And The Jets by Sir Elton John, who is a close friend of the couple.

Harry and Meghan are seen listening to music by the veteran British artist with Meghan remarking: “Archie loves Bennie And The Jets. It is his favourite song.” Sir Elton has worked with Harry on Aids causes in a continuation of Diana’s legacy. He also performed at a lunchtime reception when Harry and Meghan married. The couple also discuss their approach to parenting in light of the breakdown of their own parents’ respective relationships. Harry said they were keen “not to make the same mistakes our parents did” while bringing up their children.