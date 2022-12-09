Prince Harry Netflix series will be ‘heartbreaking for Prince William





Prince Harry’s documentary series on Netflix will be “immensely painful” and “heartbreaking” for his older brother Prince William, an expert has claimed. The the first three episodes of premiered on Netflix in the UK on Thursday morning. The feared attacks against the Royal Family haven’t yet materialised, but it remains to be seen what the final three episodes bring. The early episode do however use the bombshell interview his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales did with BBC’s Panorama in 1995, which William has angrily insisted should never be used again.

An enquiry found the broadcaster covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his world exclusive interview with Diana. The BBC promised it would never be broadcast and any short extracts would be “few and far between”. In October 2019, Harry responded to speculation about a rift between him and his older brother, telling an ITV documentary the two were “on different paths at the moment” but he loved William “dearly”. Speaking before the release of the documentary series on Thursday morning, foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast Nile Gardiner told Express.co.uk: “This will be immensely painful for Prince William. “Prince Harry is fundamentally destroying his one-close relationship with his brother and the rest of the Royal Family. He is embarking on an incredibly destructive downward spiral.

“This is a knife in the back for Harry’s own family. He is behaving like an enemy of the Royal Family, and it must be heart-breaking for Prince William and King Charles.” The Queen and Prince Philip are not alive to see the documentary series or experience the backlash, but Mr Gardiner said both would have been “absolutely appalled”. He believes it would have been “tremendously painful” for them, and attacked Harry and Meghan for the release of their documentary series three months after Her Majesty died aged 96. The Royal Family enthusiast added: “The Queen and Prince Philip will no doubt have been absolutely appalled by this Netflix documentary series, as well as the actions of Meghan and Harry. This would have been tremendously painful for them to see. READ MORE: Royals ‘breathing huge sigh of relief’ after Netflix show release

“Meghan and Harry have behaved with complete disregard for the Royal Family, especially in the wake of the death of the Queen.” Harry and Meghan have kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles – despite giving up their roles as working members of the Royal Family when they moved from the UK to the US. But Mr Gardiner believes the time has come to finally strip them of these titles following the release of the documentary series. He took to Twitter to launch a furious attack against the couple, writing: “Completely unfit to carry Royal titles.” He said in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk: “The time has come for Meghan and Harry to absolutely be stripped of their royal titles. DON’T MISS

“They should not have any royal status and are using their titles to advance their own personal needs. They do not represent the British people or monarchy. “They are doing their best to trash the reputation of the British monarchy and their titles should be removed as soon as possible. Mr Gardiner added: “The monarchy represents the British people. This Netflix documentary is not only insulting to the Royal Family, but it is also a slap in the face to the British people as well. “They have now totally destroyed any positive ties with the British people and Royal Family.”