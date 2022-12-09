PS5 And PS4’s Most-Downloaded Games In November 2022 Revealed

The numbers are in for the most-downloaded games of November on the PlayStation Store, and unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been a big winner. While God of War Ragnarok took first place across the US, Canadian, and European PS5 charts, the latest Call of Duty was the most-downloaded PS4 game of November.
God of War Ragnarok’s PS5 first-place finish is impressive–and has set a record as the fast-selling first-party PlayStation game–while Modern Warfare II’s pole position finish on PS4 outperformed the last-gen return of Kratos. Modern Warfare II has been crushing records of its own on PlayStation, as the game earned $800 million worldwide in just three days and has had the biggest PlayStation store launch of all time for the CoD series.