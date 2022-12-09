Putin peace plot sees Poland MPs warn of ‘another war’ on horizon





Influential Polish politicians have warned against Europe looking to cut a deal with Putin to bring the Ukraine war to a halt. French leader Emmanuel Macron has been met with a chorus of criticism over recent calls for “concessions” to be granted to Putin in exchange for peace in Ukraine. Kyiv was quick to slap down talk of the West granting any guarantees to Russia while MPs in Warsaw are in agreement that only Putin’s decisive defeat will secure lasting stability in the region.

The Deputy Speaker of the Polish Parliament warned that Poland’s history of invasion and occupation at the hands of Russia should make the West think twice before offering an olive branch to the Kremlin. Małgorzata Gosiewska told Express.co.uk: “We as Poles, but really all the other nations of central Europe, we know historically that any deal for Ukraine that will be done according to Russia’s rules, that Ukraine will be forced to sign, will eventually turn against us all. “Because a deal of some sort with Putin with no judgment, with no punishment of the crimes, is just giving time to Putin for him to consider preparing another offensive.” Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister echoed the warning, telling Express.co.uk that conceding to any of Putin’s demands over Ukraine would only lead Europe to another war down the road. READ MORE: Russia pundit demands ‘children’ sent to front to avoid having to pay pensions to widows

Paweł Jabłoński told Express.co.uk: “When we speak about peace when we speak about what price we could pay for having peace the first issue we need to deal with is for what time do we want this peace. “Because if we want it to be just a matter of a couple of months anything can be signed anything agreement any ceasefire and this would allow Russia time to resupply, to rebuild their military capacity, to replenish the army. “This would probably mean that sanctions are lifted so they are able to get the money again and rebuild what they lost and most importantly draw conclusions from the errors they made. “So if we allow for this, this peace or truce would only lead to another war in several months or one or two years.”

He added: “If we allow Russia to continue as a criminal aggressive regime they will continue to carry out criminal aggressive acts. “If we really want lasting actual peace which is a solution, not a temporary fix, we need to change Russia and this can only happen if Russia is entirely defeated.” It comes after President Macron called on Europe’s leader to ponder “how to give guarantees to Russia the day it returns to the negotiating table”. He said: “One of the essential points we must address — as President Putin has always said — is the fear that NATO comes right up to its doors, and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia.” Russia gives Iran seized British weapons [INSIGHT]

Sean Penn hands over Oscar to Zelensky as Ukraine war rages on [ANALYSIS]

UK to send fighter jets and Chinooks to Russia’s doorstep [VIDEO

Back in June, the French leader called on the West not to “humiliate” Putin but to build Russia “an exit ramp” out of the Ukraine conflict. President Macron’s latest intervention was met with anger from Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council secretary, Oleksiy Danilov who responded: “Instead of Nuremberg — to sign an agreement with [Russia] and shake hands? “Ukrainian blood on Putin’s hands will not bother business as usual?” Instead, he argued that a “denuclearised and demilitarised” Russia would be “the best guarantee of peace for Europe and the world.”