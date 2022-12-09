Categories
Canada

Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected


Quebec’s legislature has passed a law putting an end to the requirement that members swear an oath to the King.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government had tabled a bill on Tuesday making the oath to the monarch optional after three members of the opposition Parti Québécois refused to swear the oath and were barred from sitting.

The law adds a section to the Constitution Act of 1867, exempting Quebec from the section that requires the oath.

Constitutional scholars differ on whether the Quebec legislature has the power to allow members to participate in legislative debates and votes without taking the oath.

Previously, Quebec members of the legislature had to swear two oaths — one to the people of Quebec and one to the Crown.

The bill was fast-tracked this week after all parties waived consultations in order to have it adopted quickly.



Source link

The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Founded in 1941, CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.

Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.

We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.

CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.