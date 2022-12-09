Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected

Quebec’s legislature has passed a law putting an end to the requirement that members swear an oath to the King.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government had tabled a bill on Tuesday making the oath to the monarch optional after three members of the opposition Parti Québécois refused to swear the oath and were barred from sitting.

The law adds a section to the Constitution Act of 1867, exempting Quebec from the section that requires the oath.

Constitutional scholars differ on whether the Quebec legislature has the power to allow members to participate in legislative debates and votes without taking the oath.

Previously, Quebec members of the legislature had to swear two oaths — one to the people of Quebec and one to the Crown.

The bill was fast-tracked this week after all parties waived consultations in order to have it adopted quickly.