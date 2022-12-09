Queen and Prince Philip would have been ‘appalled’ by Netflix series





Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip would have been “absolutely appalled” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix documentary series and the actions of the couple, an expert has claimed. Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast, said the six-part series would have been “painful” for the late couple to have seen. He also attacked the timing of the show, which was released just three months after the Queen died aged 96 on September 8. Prince Philip died two months short of his 100th birthday on April 9, 2021.

The documentary series shows Meghan joking about having to curtsey to the late Queen after Harry recounted the conversation he had with his wife when he first introduced her to Her Majesty. Harry’s expression suggested he wasn’t impressed by Meghan’s remarks. The feared attacks against the Royal Family haven’t materialised in the first three episodes, but it remains to be seen what the final instalment brings when that is released next Thursday. But Mr Gardiner has launched a furious attack against Harry and Meghan, exclusively telling Express.co.uk: “The Queen and Prince Philip will no doubt have been absolutely appalled by this documentary series, as well as the actions of Meghan and Harry. “This would have been tremendously painful for them to see. Meghan and Harry have behaved with complete disregard for the Royal Family. The timing of this Netflix documentary is disrespectful.”

In one early scene from the documentary series, Harry appeared annoyed with Meghan when she joked about having to curtsey to the late Queen. The Duke of Sussex spoke about the conversation he had with his wife when he first introduced her to tyhe monarch, explaining she would have to curtsy. He said: “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother? And that you will need to curtsey? Especially to an American… that’s weird. Meghan claimed it was “surreal” and even claimed she thought he was joking when he asked if she knew how to curtsey. The giggling Duchess of Sussex then performed an exaggerated curtsey for the camera. READ MORE: World’s press reacts to Harry and Meghan’s ‘all out war’ Netflix show

An early episode of the documentary series uses the bombshell interview Harry and William’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales did with BBC’s Panorama in 1995, which William has angrily insisted should never be used again. An enquiry found the broadcaster covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his world exclusive interview with Diana. The BBC promised it would never be broadcast and any short extracts would be “few and far between”. In October 2019, Harry responded to speculation about a rift between him and his older brother, telling an ITV documentary the two were “on different paths at the moment” but he loved William “dearly”. Mr Gardiner added: “This will be immensely painful for Prince William. Prince Harry is fundamentally destroying his one-close relationship with his brother and the rest of the Royal Family. He is embarking on an incredibly destructive downward spiral. “This is a knife in the back for Harry’s own family. He is behaving like an enemy of the Royal Family, and it must be heart-breaking for Prince William and King Charles.” The Royal Family has not made a comment on the docuseries.