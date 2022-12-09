Queen Camilla wears ‘muted tones’ that Meghan said would ‘never





Queen Camilla, 75, and King Charles, 74, arrived at a celebration at St Giles’ Church in Wrexham today to mark Wrexham becoming a city. The King and Queen Consort then took a trip to Wrexham AFC, the third oldest professional football team in the world.

The club was taken over by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in late 2020. The Queen Consort stunned for the occasion in a beige overcoat with buttons all the way down the front, which she paired with a big fluffy hat. The statement brown fluffy hat is designed by Lock & Co, and boasts an oversized fit and a vintage-style fur trim. Queen Camilla has been seen wearing this hat for nearly a decade, even wearing it as far back as 2014 on a visit to Cheltenham racecourse. READ MORE: ‘Race was a factor’ in Meghan coverage claims defender of Sussexes

The Queen Consort's choice of a camel coat, which she paired with knee-high camel boots and a camel hat was interesting. This is because Meghan Markle recently stated that as a working royal she would often wear camel because that was a colour rarely worn by royals more senior than her, which includes Camilla. The Duchess of Sussex said in her Netflix documentary: "Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour. There was thought in that. "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event.

To accessorise, she wore one of her favourite bracelets, the Van Cleef & Arpels “Vintage Alhambra bracelet”. Camilla’s blue bracelet has a four-leaf clover design, a floral motif that primarily symbolises good luck, so the Queen Consort may have opted for this bracelet recently in tribute to the start of her husband’s reign. Four-leaf clovers also symbolise faith, love and hope, fitting symbols for the Royal Family during a recent difficult time of grieving. With five motifs the bracelet retails for £3,950, but different styles are also available.

Finally, Queen Camilla could be seen wearing her drop pearl earrings which she first wore in 2005 at her wedding to the then-Prince of Wales. However, these earrings are actually clip-on jewels, making them a rare choice for a member of the Royal Family who is entitled to lots of family heirlooms. The Queen Consort recently spoke about her decision to not pierce her ears. She said: “You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have. “The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it’s rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny coloured hair and stuff.” Reflecting upon her own decision not to have her ears pierced, the Queen Consort continued to say: “[The grandchildren] will try to persuade me, but nothing’s going to pierce my ears.”