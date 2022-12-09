Questionable Things We Ignore On Yellowstone – Looper

Fan favorite Beth Dutton may have gotten on some people’s nerves over the last couple of seasons with her escalating feud with her brother Jamie, but one thing we can grant her is consistency. The same unfortunately can’t be said for some other characters on the show. More than one Dutton family member, villain, and ranch hand has seemingly flip-flopped their personality, fulfilling whatever role the writers come up with for them for their latest story.

This includes string-strumming ex-con and rancher Walker, a cowboy who came to the Yellowstone ranch early on in the series. Given his dislike of violence, he drew the ire of Rip Wheeler and was booted from the range. He was only saved from death by the merciful Kacey. A couple of seasons later, Walker is back against his will, but this time he quickly fits in and even gets involved in some violence himself. Meanwhile, Rip’s hatred of the man disappears overnight.

Jamie Dutton also changes course on multiple occasions. He can’t seem to decide if he wants to ally himself with his adopted family or strike out on his own, forming a series of repetitive stories where he leaves and returns.

The same can be said of Kayce Dutton, who at first wants nothing to do with his family’s business, but then comes to live with them before changing his mind and leaving again. Sometimes, these changes in character are part of their progression, but all too often these questionable about-faces make us wonder what the show is really trying to achieve.