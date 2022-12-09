Random Kid Arrested After Appearing On Stage At The Game Awards

The Game Awards went pretty much without a hiccup until the very bizarre end. It appears that a random kid ended up on stage with the Elden Ring team and interrupted by mumbling something completely unrelated to the evening’s proceedings into the mic. After The Game Awards ended, host Geoff Keighly confirmed that this individual has been arrested.
It’s unclear what he exactly said, though Bill Clinton seemed to be mentioned, but it is clear that he was not part of the Elden Ring entourage who went up to accept the Game of the Year award.