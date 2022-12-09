Rani Mukerji’s next Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway to now release on

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway has a new release date. Producers Zee Studios took to Instagram on Friday, dropped a still of the actor from the movie, and made the announcement.

Sharing the still, they wrote, “Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children. #RaniMukerji’s #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway to release in cinemas on 3rd March.”

The film was earlier slated to release on May 20 this year.

The film is directed by Ashima Chibber, who is known for helming Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013). Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events and tells the story of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

Rani Mukerji is also coming up with her memoir, which is scheduled to release on her birthday, March 21, 2023. The memoir will be a deeply personal and disarmingly honest account of Rani’s journey.

Sharing more details about it, Rani said, “In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career. I haven’t had the time to pause, and look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. “

The book will be published by Harper Collins India.

Rani Mukerji made her acting debut in 1996 with the Bengali film Biyer Phool when she was just 16. She later appeared in the Hindi film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in the same year and since then she has acted in several films, including Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Badal, Bichhoo, Saathiya, Yuva, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Mardaani.