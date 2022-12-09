Red Flags In Relationship: Stop, Spot And Take Action Before It’s

Stop signs and red lights on the road are not very different from red flags in a relationship. In both cases, it is necessary to pump the breaks and assess the situation at hand. Speaking of red flags, they can appear in any kind of relationship regardless of how new, casual, or long-term it is.

The tricky part is that when a person is swept up in love, it becomes hard to even spot red flags. And sometimes when they do, they simply disregard it. Relationship and Dating Coach Erica Turner’s recent post is about the same motion. From one’s ability to detect red flags to identifying them, the dating coach shared everything that one needs to know.

Erica claims in her caption that one’s past has a huge impact on their ability to detect red flags. “Your ability to detect ‘red flags’ may be negatively impacted by past experiences of toxic relationship dynamics in your childhood that you learned to perceive as ‘normal’ or ‘typical’ in relationships,” the coach articulated. She further mentioned that one can re-learn what ‘healthy’ relationship dynamics look like.

While talking about identifying red flags, she shared that it is an essential tool for keeping one safe, notably during the initial phase of a relationship. It aids you to abstain from tolerating behaviour that makes you uncomfortable or is not aligned with your values and standards.

Erica suggested people create a list of behaviours that according to them are red flags before they start dating because later on people tend to get blinded by the chemistry and attraction. In her post, Erica also shared a list of red flag behaviours that one should be aware of while dating.

Avoiding conflicts and not wanting to talk about problems.

Do not respect differences and get easily annoyed when your opinion is not the same as theirs.

Denies, distorts or ignores reality for their own agenda. Also, allowing them to avoid taking accountability for toxic behavior.

Little consideration for your preferences as they want everything to happen as per them.

Unable to manage their emotions and blame their feelings on others.

Get upset, start withdrawing, or become negative when you do things that do not include them like spending time with your friends, etc.

Won’t listen to anything else once they’ve made up their mind about something.

Don’t respect your boundaries and get upset when you do things that aren’t aligned with what they need.

Blaming others for their mood and do not take accountability for either taking care of their emotions or meeting their own needs.

Egocentric and self-preoccupied.

Do not admit to their mistakes. They don’t respond well to constructive criticism or when you call them out on areas of concern.

Struggle to be self-reflective.

While concluding the caption Erica advised people to take an action once they notice red flags. It can either be talking to your partner about the problem or ending the relationship, depending on the person you are with.

