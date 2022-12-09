Ricky Gervais accepts apology from James Corden over joke

Ricky Gervais has revealed James Corden contacted him after the Late Late Show host appeared to steal one of the comic’s jokes. The Office comedian was in a forgiving mood when he received the call from his Gavin and Stacey contemporary. Ricky initially poked fun at James’ routine when it first aired on CBS last month.

The After Life creator understood the culprit for the theft of his material was probably not the TV host.

Almost word for word on his hit chat show, James repeated a gag surrounding the perils of Twitter

However, after widespread condemnation and mocking, he got in touch with an understanding Ricky.

Speaking on BBC’s podcast Headliners he was asked by Nihal Arthanayake if he had received an apology from the TV personality.

