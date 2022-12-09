Riot Games and Xbox Game Pass Benefits Coming Soon – Xbox Wire

You may remember the little nugget that we announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June, that Riot’s biggest PC and mobile games will be available soon with Game Pass. I’m excited to share that soon is extra soon — all Game Pass members can access Riot’s biggest titles and unlock benefits starting Monday, December 12!

To get ready, just make sure you have the Xbox App on PC installed and updated on your PC. Starting December 12, there will be easy instructions on how to connect your Riot account and Xbox Game Pass accounts (and help you create a Riot account if you don’t have one yet) and unlock all the great benefits.

Let’s look at everything to get you into top shape for your favorite MOBA, strategy, and competitive games!

Valorant

All current Agents

Access to every new Agent as soon as they’re released

20% Match XP boost given to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress

League of Legends

All 160+ champions

Access to every new champion as soon as they’re released

20% XP boost

Legends of Runeterra

All cards in Foundations Set

Teamfight Tactics

1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians

4 Arena Skins available until April 2023, and 1 Arena Skin that’s on a monthly rotation thereafter

League of Legends: Wild Rift (coming in January) unlocked benefits include:

All 80+ champions

Day-one access to every new champion as they’re released

20% XP boost

Plus, as an added benefit, players who link their accounts before January 1, 2023 will receive even more bonus rewards from Riot:

Valorant – Pocket Sage Buddy

– Pocket Sage Buddy League of Legends – Masterwork Chest and Key

– Masterwork Chest and Key Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend Rare Egg

– Little Legend Rare Egg Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest

– Random Emote Chest Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic Chest

You’ll hear more from us and our friends over at Riot in the coming days, so go charge your phone, get some fresh batteries in your mouse, and prep your monitor – we’ve got some games to play. Talk to you soon!