Riot Games and Xbox Game Pass Benefits Coming Soon – Xbox Wire

You may remember the little nugget that we announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June, that Riot’s biggest PC and mobile games will be available soon with Game Pass. I’m excited to share that soon is extra soon — all Game Pass members can access Riot’s biggest titles and unlock benefits starting Monday, December 12!
To get ready, just make sure you have the Xbox App on PC installed and updated on your PC. Starting December 12, there will be easy instructions on how to connect your Riot account and Xbox Game Pass accounts (and help you create a Riot account if you don’t have one yet) and unlock all the great benefits.
Let’s look at everything to get you into top shape for your favorite MOBA, strategy, and competitive games!
Valorant
- All current Agents
- Access to every new Agent as soon as they’re released
- 20% Match XP boost given to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress
League of Legends
- All 160+ champions
- Access to every new champion as soon as they’re released
- 20% XP boost
Legends of Runeterra
- All cards in Foundations Set
Teamfight Tactics
- 1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians
- 4 Arena Skins available until April 2023, and 1 Arena Skin that’s on a monthly rotation thereafter
League of Legends: Wild Rift (coming in January) unlocked benefits include:
- All 80+ champions
- Day-one access to every new champion as they’re released
- 20% XP boost
Plus, as an added benefit, players who link their accounts before January 1, 2023 will receive even more bonus rewards from Riot:
- Valorant – Pocket Sage Buddy
- League of Legends – Masterwork Chest and Key
- Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend Rare Egg
- Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest
- Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic Chest
You’ll hear more from us and our friends over at Riot in the coming days, so go charge your phone, get some fresh batteries in your mouse, and prep your monitor – we’ve got some games to play. Talk to you soon!
Source link