Roger Federer shares concern for tennis’ next generation

Roger Federer has claimed tennis is becoming too serious but has hailed Michael Schumacher for giving him inspiration when he was a child. Federer retired from tennis earlier this year following an illustrious career that saw him win 20 Grand Slam titles.
“When I was growing up, I had Michael Schumacher to look up to, who was at the top for so long,” Federer told The Daily Show. “Tiger Woods – same thing. I always thought that it was impossible to do that and stay at the top.
“People ask how I did it but it’s normal – you just go out there and keep doing it. It’s fun. Everybody else would like to be in your shoes. You have a duty to represent the sport and enjoy it while it lasts. I really feel like I squeezed that lemon until the last drop. I needed the likes of Pete Sampras to show me how it is at the top. And it’s tough but I had a lot of fun on the tour.
“I’m happy that I didn’t take tennis that seriously or professionally. I know tennis is going in that direction but I hope we don’t lose the fun of it.”
Federer was a popular player throughout his career and was adored for his care-free attacking style of tennis as well as his joyful persona off the court. And his latest comments suggest he feels the next generation of players aren’t relaxed enough about the sport.
“This is not the end-end – life goes on,” Federer said after he retired following his appearance at the Laver Cup in September. “I’m healthy, I’m happy, everything’s great – and this is just a moment in time. The last two days have been tough to say the least. Thankfully in moments I totally forgot about it, slept great. Everything was wonderful – I could enjoy it I feel. And because of that I think I will be able to have a better recollection of how it went.”
