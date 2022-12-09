Roger Federer shares concern for tennis’ next generation

Roger Federer has claimed tennis is becoming too serious but has hailed Michael Schumacher for giving him inspiration when he was a child. Federer retired from tennis earlier this year following an illustrious career that saw him win 20 Grand Slam titles.

“When I was growing up, I had Michael Schumacher to look up to, who was at the top for so long,” Federer told The Daily Show. “Tiger Woods – same thing. I always thought that it was impossible to do that and stay at the top.

“People ask how I did it but it’s normal – you just go out there and keep doing it. It’s fun. Everybody else would like to be in your shoes. You have a duty to represent the sport and enjoy it while it lasts. I really feel like I squeezed that lemon until the last drop. I needed the likes of Pete Sampras to show me how it is at the top. And it’s tough but I had a lot of fun on the tour.

“I’m happy that I didn’t take tennis that seriously or professionally. I know tennis is going in that direction but I hope we don’t lose the fun of it.”

