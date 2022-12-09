Royal Family fan gives her verdict on Harry and Meghan saga

On the day Netflix released the first three episodes of the bombshell Harry and Meghan documentary series, Express.co.uk went out to speak to ordinary Britons to hear what they think. And the Royal Family fans we spoke to did not hold back.

One Briton, moments before seeing King Charles at a community event, slammed Meghan Markle and the impact she has had on Prince Harry.

She said: “She just doesn’t seem genuine, and I feel like she is pulling his strings. It very much seems like that.

“The thing is he’s wanting to liken Meghan to Diana, in the way she was treated, isn’t he, so by doing that he’s just backing his story up isn’t he.”

Her comments to Express.co.uk came minutes before the King came out of a meeting with community groups in King’s House, central London, earlier today.

Meghan and Harry are firmly back in the spotlight after Netflix released the first three episodes of a documentary that looks at their lives since moving to California. It also explores their relationship with the Royal Family.