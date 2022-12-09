Royal POLL: Should Harry and Meghan be stripped of their titles?

Conservative MP Bob Seely has said he is planning to bring forward legislation which could see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stripped of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. But do you think they should lose their titles? Vote in our poll.

The couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan was released on Thursday. But Mr Seely told MailOnline he had been thinking about introducing the bill to amend the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act before. The Isle of Wight MP said the private members’ bill could give the Privy Council the power to revoke the couple’s royal status.

He claimed that the couple were “monetising” their titles, and told the PA news agency: “As well as trashing his family and monetising his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country.”

Labour MP Rachael Maskell has already initiated a bill to give the Sovereign new powers to remove titles or for a Parliamentary committee to determine that a title to be taken away.

