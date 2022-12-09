Russian soldiers discuss mass exodus from frontline in Ukraine

An intercepted phone call between a furious Russian soldier and his mother reveals that conditions on the frontline are rapidly deteriorating for Vladimir Putin’s men. The recent phone call, shared by CNN, signalled a growing move among Russian troops towards fleeing the military and its war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin admitted on Wednesday that there are “problems with equipment” for Russian troops.

This follows concerns that ill-equipped Russian soldiers, already suffering from low morale, face a gruelling and freezing winter in Ukraine as temperatures drop below zero.

Laying out the conditions on the frontlines, a soldier told his mother back in Russia: “Leaving, leaving, people are leaving.”

The mother responds: “Leaving? Like running away?”

The soldier confirms: “Yes running away, what else?

“Five f****** days under pouring rain, with no sleep.”

