Russian soldiers discuss mass exodus from frontline in Ukraine

An intercepted phone call between a furious Russian soldier and his mother reveals that conditions on the frontline are rapidly deteriorating for Vladimir Putin’s men. The recent phone call, shared by CNN, signalled a growing move among Russian troops towards fleeing the military and its war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin admitted on Wednesday that there are “problems with equipment” for Russian troops.
This follows concerns that ill-equipped Russian soldiers, already suffering from low morale, face a gruelling and freezing winter in Ukraine as temperatures drop below zero.
Laying out the conditions on the frontlines, a soldier told his mother back in Russia: “Leaving, leaving, people are leaving.”
The mother responds: “Leaving? Like running away?”
The soldier confirms: “Yes running away, what else?
“Five f****** days under pouring rain, with no sleep.”
The intercepted call continued as the worried mother told her son: “That’s deserting, watch out.”
However, the fed-up soldier was defiant, telling her: “If they don’t let us leave in December, we will go away too.
“You just can’t imagine, we live in a swamp.
“Everything is leaking, we have no sleep, no food, nothing!”
President Putin has vowed to continue striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure despite criticism that the tactics have left millions without electricity and water at the start of winter.
Military experts suggest that Russia’s tactic of hitting Ukraine’s infrastructure is most likely designed to demoralise and terrorise the population.
Ukraine is seeing snow and sub-zero temperatures in many regions, raising fears that the strikes may mean people die of hypothermia.
On Wednesday, the Russian leader also warned that the war in Ukraine may “be a long process”.
