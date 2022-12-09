Santa’s coming to Westfield with a device to help make his job

Joining Father Christmas for the first time is the expert polygraph examiner, Paul Bramley – coined ‘Mr Fibmas’.

Experienced in court trials and investigations, Mr Bramley will be asking kids aged six to 12 questions to determine if they’re fibbing or not.

Such questions could include ‘when was the last time you ate a vegetable?’, ‘have you been doing your homework?’ and ‘have you been keeping your bedroom tidy?’

And in the meantime, the children will be linked up to finger monitors tracking changes in heart rates.

The fib-o-meter will then produce immediate data readings to confirm if children are on track for Santa’s nice list, or whether it’s time they ate a few more Brussels sprouts.

It comes after research, also commissioned by Westfield, of 500 children – aged six to 12 – found 45 percent of kids admit to being fibbers.

While 88 percent of children who admit to being naughty this year claim to have mastered the act of telling fibs.