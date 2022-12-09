‘She is truly a Queen’ Princess Anne is a vision in red

As City and Guilds’ president, Princess Anne presented 46 UK organisations with their Princess Royal Training Awards during a special ceremony at Banqueting House, London, on Tuesday, December 6. The awards recognised the organisations’ outstanding commitment to workplace training and development.
Anne looked elegant at the ceremony in a simple but stylish outfit of jacket and skirt.
This is one of her favourite combinations, but, unlike previous occasion, Anne wore nude tights with her outfit, instead of black ones.
These are a royal staple as female members of the Royal Family rarely go anywhere without any tights, if they are wearing a skirt or a dress.
This is because, according to royal experts, one of Queen Elizabeth’s most major fashion rules for female members of the Royal Family was to wear tights with dresses and skirts.
Royal fans were quick to praise Anne for her attendance at the ceremony on Tuesday, taking to social media to express their opinions.
Twitter user Yvonne said: “Princess Royal has a fantastic work ethic. Well Done.”
Marilynn Tobash wrote: “The red jacket really suited Anne. She looks fabulous, red must be her colour and she should wear it more often. She’s a hard-working royal with a brutal schedule yet she always looks cool and collected.”
Renisha Thareja agreed, saying: “Princess Anne looks terrific today, that outfit and colour really suit her. And really impressed with Anne as usual, she has such an amazing worth ethic, which is something I adore.”
Jeanne added: “Princess Anne is another of the ones that is royal in her heart. Love her she’s truly a Queen.”
