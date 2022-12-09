Shoppers are loving ‘cosy’ Oodie wearable blankets – save £30 off

With temperatures dropping, staying warm and cosy at home is vital, but it doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank on heating bills, many are opting for methods of keeping themselves warm, rather than heating the entire house, which the Oodie is ideal for.
Australian brand Oodie has recently taken the world by storm with its cosy, comfortable blankets that are perfect for cold weather.
Since being mentioned on the Money Saving Expert website, the wearable blankets have become a staple household item for many.
There is plenty of choice in terms of designs, so shoppers can choose from the plain coloured options, or opt for fun cartoon and tv show inspired patterns, like the Avocado Oodie, which is one of the most popular options, and with the £30 off, is currently £59.
The hooded blankets come in one size, which according to the website, is “based on 6XL hoodie sizing and suits heights from 150cm (five feet) to 185cm (six feet)”.
Debra Q. said: ”This is my first ever Oodie and I absolutely love it. It is so so soft and incredibly warm, well worth the money and a quality investment piece, what a brilliant idea.”
Luke P. also added: ”I don’t usually leave reviews but I had to as I love mine. I got it as a gift as I wanted one for so long and I’ve had it for nearly a year now and it is still as soft as the day I got it. The quality is amazing and it is the comfiest thing ever. Would definitely recommend.”
