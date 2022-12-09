Shoppers are loving ‘cosy’ Oodie wearable blankets – save £30 off





With temperatures dropping, staying warm and cosy at home is vital, but it doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank on heating bills, many are opting for methods of keeping themselves warm, rather than heating the entire house, which the Oodie is ideal for.

Australian brand Oodie has recently taken the world by storm with its cosy, comfortable blankets that are perfect for cold weather. Since being mentioned on the Money Saving Expert website, the wearable blankets have become a staple household item for many. The Oodies are usually priced at between £70 and £100, but many are currently on sale, so shoppers can get £25 or £30 off depending on the style, plus the investment at the time of purchase is well worth the potential savings when it comes to heating bills, especially as they can be worn from year to year too. For those working from home, the Oodie is a great way to stay cosy while working, and could minimise the need for constant use of central heating.

There is plenty of choice in terms of designs, so shoppers can choose from the plain coloured options, or opt for fun cartoon and tv show inspired patterns, like the Avocado Oodie, which is one of the most popular options, and with the £30 off, is currently £59. The website describes the Oodie, saying: ‘Lovingly crafted from the best, most cuddly-soft materials: Every Oodie is made from toasty-warm sherpa fleece on the inside and buttery-soft, Toastytek™ flannel fleece on the outside. You’ll feel like you’re hugging 1,000 adorable pug puppies!’ The hooded blankets come in one size, which according to the website, is “based on 6XL hoodie sizing and suits heights from 150cm (five feet) to 185cm (six feet)”. Oodie also offers free delivery and free returns, so there is no risk when trying out one of the popular blankets.

Shoppers are loving the Oodies, with some saying they are ‘very impressed’. Commenting on the Grey Oodie, Latisha M. said: ”I have literally never been more in love with a product than I am with this, it is so incredibly comfortable and it’s so big as well, one size truly fits all. I feel like I’m walking around in a blanket and I’m gonna save so much money on my heating bill just by wearing this instead of having the heater on. 100% recommend this.” Debra Q. said: ”This is my first ever Oodie and I absolutely love it. It is so so soft and incredibly warm, well worth the money and a quality investment piece, what a brilliant idea.” Luke P. also added: ”I don’t usually leave reviews but I had to as I love mine. I got it as a gift as I wanted one for so long and I’ve had it for nearly a year now and it is still as soft as the day I got it. The quality is amazing and it is the comfiest thing ever. Would definitely recommend.”