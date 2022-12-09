Sky Sports Cup final: Rangers captain Kathryn Hill says ‘form

Rangers captain Kathryn Hill is taking nothing for granted against Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup final on Sunday.

The match will be the first Scottish Women’s Premier League game to be shown live on Sky Sports and Rangers are the favourites.

Malky Thomson’s side have made a blistering start to the SWPL season, winning 10 of their 12 games – drawing the other two – scoring 57 times and conceding just a single goal.

Hibs are aiming for a record eighth title, though, and Gers captain Hill knows her side need to stay focused.

“The league table’s not something we really think about,” she said.

“You see it in the men’s game all the time: Cup finals are completely different, form goes out the window. They’re going to be up for it, we’re going to be up for it so it’s going to be a difficult game. We need to be at our best if we’re going to win it.”

Will Hill feature in the final?

Hill is in her second spell at Rangers and was made captain on her return from Durham earlier this year. The defender has been out for four months with an ankle injury but is now back in full training.

“It’s been difficult. It’s my first injury. I’m 28 and never been out for more than three weeks so it’s been a bit of a weird few months for me but I’ll hopefully get some sort of involvement on Sunday and we win the game.

“The girls were brilliant last year, they went undefeated in the league. The cups were something we discussed at the start of the season, we want to do better in them.

“We’ve done that by getting to the Cup final but we need to get over that last hurdle and that’s winning on Sunday.”

